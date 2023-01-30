Business More realty businesses established, resume operations in 2022 The number of newly-established enterprises and businesses resuming operations in the real estate market saw a remarkable rise last year, said the Ministry of Construction.

Business Tax and land-use fee reductions should continue in 2023: MoF The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said tax support policies and land-use fee reductions for businesses should be continued throughout 2023 despite shortfalls in state budget collection.

Business Retail sales of goods, services up 20% in January Vietnam’s total retail sales of goods and services in January was estimated at 544.8 trillion VND (23.22 billion USD), up 5.2% from the previous month and 20% as compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,611 VND/USD on January 30, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 27).