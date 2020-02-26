In January, the total newly registered capital, capital contributed and shares purchased by foreign investors reached 5.33 billion USD, up 179.5 percent against the same period last year.

The investment disbursement was estimated at 1.6 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 3.2 percent.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, a major group from the US is considering the registration of new projects worth billions of USD in Vietnam.

Businesses of other countries have also arrived in Vietnam to study power and infrastructure projects.

The Japan External Trade Organisation reported that 122 Japanese businesses have decided to remove their production activities from China and over 42 percent of the firms surveyed revealed that Vietnam is a leading destination.

The General Statistics Office has forecast the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 could speed up the removal of production facilities of foreign investors in China to other countries, including Vietnam./.

VNA