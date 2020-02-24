Business Ha Nam becomes attractive destination for investors Efforts made by the northern province of Ha Nam to lure investments have proved effective when the locality has become an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investors.

Business Medical supplies with inflated prices removed from e-commerce sites Vietnamese e-commerce platforms has forced the removal of thousands of medical supplies from online shops for selling at inflated prices, as part of efforts to keep the market stable during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Railway companies temporarily suspend train routes The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has temporarily suspended the operation of several routes due to a shortage of passengers.