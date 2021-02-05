Hanoi (VNA) - International party and state leaders have sent their warmest congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee for the 13th tenure.



The congratulatory messages were cabled by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, President of the Bangladesh Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasima, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and General Secretary of the Sandinista National Liberation Front of Nicaragua and President Daniel Ortega Saavedra.



On the list are also leader of Japan’s Komeito Party Yamaguchi Natsuo, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India D. Raja, General Secretary of Cambodia’s FUNCIPEC Party Pich Sodetha, National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel, General Secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party Jerónimo de Sousa, President of the Party of Russian Communists Maksim Cyraikin, President of the Czech Communist Party Vojtěch Filip, Chairman of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer, President of the Communist Party of Germany Patrick Köbele, First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Diosdado Cabello Rondón, General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement Miguel Mejia, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Gutierrez, General Secretary of the Costa Rican Broad Front Party Antonio Ortega Gutiérrez, and several ambassadors and former ambassadors in Vietnam./.

VNA