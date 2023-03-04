Politics Police forces of Vietnam, Cambodia record fruitful crime fight cooperation The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior reviewed the results of their 2022 cooperation plan and signed a new one for this year at a conference in Hanoi on March 4.

Politics Top legislator co-chairs seminar on draft revised Land Law National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Nguyen Xuan Thang, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), co-chaired a seminar contributing ideas to the draft Land Law (amended) in Hanoi on March 4.

Videos Vietnamese leaders receive Cambodian Deputy PM On the afternoon of March 4, newly-elected President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng, who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics UN official hails Vietnamese peacekeepers’ contributions to UNMISS Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for South Sudan and Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), on March 3 appreciated the active and effective contributions, creativeness and efforts to overcome difficulties of medical officers and soldiers of the level-2 field hospital and peacekeepers of Vietnam at the UNMISS.