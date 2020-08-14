At the tribute-paying ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian Government, President of the National Assembly of Nicaragua, and leaders of several foreign political parties have sent condolences to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Le Kha Phieu over his recent passing.

In the message, the Indonesian Government affirmed that the former Party leader made great contributions to the struggle for national independence and dedicated his whole life to the Vietnamese people.

In a message to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee Kazuo Shii spoke highly of the late Vietnamese leader’s dedication to the national independence and development, as well as ties between the two Parties and friendship between the two peoples.

President of the National Assembly of Nicaragua Gustavo Porras Cortes also cabled condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

President of the Labour Party of Mexico Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Mexico, and the Central Committee of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front of El Salvador conveyed condolences to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.

General Secretary of the Marxist Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine Nayef Hawatmeh and head of the External Relations Committee of the Moroccan Party of Justice and Development El Orani Slimane also sent condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

Chairman of the Socialist Popular Alliance Party Mamdouh Habashi expressed condolences to the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.

On August 14, ambassadors and representatives from international organisations paid tribute to the late leader in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City./.