Society Britain historian highlights significance of President Ho Chi Minh’s trip to London President Ho Chi Minh’s three-year trip to London more than a century ago had an important meaning to his revolutionary career, Britian historian John Callow, former Director of Archives, Marx Memorial Library, has said.

Society Vietnam shares experience in increasing children's access to education Education is especially important in eradicating child labour, Vietnam's representative said at the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour in Durban, South Africa, and called for strengthening cooperation for the improvement of high school education, career orientation, and vocational training.

Society Int’l Museum Day to uphold power of museums in communities The topic of the International Museum Day 2022 (May 18) is ‘The Power of Museums’, aiming to explore potential of museums in bringinf about positive change in their communities through three lenses.

Society Fact-finding tour aims to boost cooperation among Women's Union with EU Delegation Representatives of the European Union (EU) and partners in Vietnam made a fact-finding tour of central Thanh Hoa province on May 17 to learn more about the work of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and local women’s needs.