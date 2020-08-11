Society Quang Nam tightens supervision over COVID-19 pandemic In response to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s order to tighten supervision over the pandemic, the central province of Quang Nam has paid special attention to preventive measures at quarantined areas in the locality.

Society New central square to be built on Phu Quoc The People’s Committee of Kien Giang has approved a project to build a new central square in the island district of Phu Quoc.

Society Largest lockdown area in Da Nang lifted The Da Nang Orthopaedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital and its surrounding areas reopened early on August 11 after 14 days of lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.