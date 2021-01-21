Foreign media highlight significance of 13th National Party Congress to Vietnam
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 2 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Russia’s “Multi-polar world” magazine has run an article by journalist Pavel Vinogradov highlighting the context and significance of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which is scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 2, to socio-political life in Vietnam.
The article underlined that decisions and resolutions from the congress will have a major impact on the nearly 100-million-strong country, which is developing dynamically along the socialist direction.
Ninety years since the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the national Party congress has always been a significant event marking a new period in the Southeast Asian country, it said.
It noted that the CPV, founded by President Ho Chi Minh in 1930, is still the force ensuring the success of peace building and the construction of an equal society, as well as the reinforcement of national security and defence.
Vinogradov expressed his belief that the upcoming 13th National Party Congress will create a strong impetus for Vietnam’s development towards modernisation, including growth in high technology.
He wrote that the draft documents submitted to the congress reflect the strategic vision and creative approach of the CPV as well as the detemination of the whole nation towards the goal of building a more prosperous country with happy people.
Vietnam has won great prestige in the international arena, he went on, which affirms the sound policies of the Party and the State in international integration and the country’s willingness to be a friend and trustworthy partner of all countries and a responsible member of the international community.
The article cited figures from international organisations and foreign media highlighting the outstanding achievements Vietnam has recorded in all fields since the 12th National Party Congress.
Russia, with its special sentiment towards Vietnam, keeps a close watch on the daily life of its close friend, he wrote.
In another continent, leading and prestigious newspapers in Algeria also run articles in recent weeks on the 13th National Party Congress in Vietnam.
The articles underscored the importance of the event for the country's national construction and development in the future while spotlighting its socio-economic, political, and diplomatic achievements over the years, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
El Moudjahid (War Veteran), a leading mainstream newspaper in Algeria, posted two articles regarding the congress. Both affirmed that this is a great event of historical significance, marking a new milestone in Vietnam’s development as well as the growth of the CPV.
It said the event will define the development orientations of the country and call on Vietnamese people to speed up the “Doi Moi” (reform) process, promote fast and sustainable development while sketching out major tasks and breakthroughs.
It noted that Vietnam has risen from a poor country to a middle-income country with political stability, strong economic development, and extensive international integration.
Under the leadership of the CPV, the country has successfully controlled COVID-19 and maintained economic growth, becoming one of only 10 countries in the world to post growth and among the 16 best newly-emerging economies in 2020.
Meanwhile, the Tribune-diplomatique newspaper highlighted that Vietnam has maintained external events and international integration in both direct and online forms, thus enhancing the country’s position in the global arena.
Vietnam successfully fulfilled the roles of ASEAN Chair in 2020, President of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliament Assembly (AIPA), and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-21 tenure, it said.
With the goal of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045, the draft documents of the congress manifest the desire to build a prosperous, strong, rich, democratic, modern, and equal country, it stated./.