World Newswire aseantoday.com highlights Vietnam’s marked achievements The newswire aseantoday.com has said amid global and regional crises sparked by COVID-19, natural disasters and geopolitical changes, Vietnam has continued to show marked successes in the fight against the pandemic and in economic growth, mainly due to strong political will and drastic measures by the Government and citizens.

World Aussie expert assesses how 13th National Party Congress impacts Vietnam’s future Vietnam’s current leaders, including those to be elected by the 13th National Party Congress, want the country to play a greater role internationally and to step up proactive international integration, said Carlyle A. Thayer, an Emeritus Professor of Politics at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

ASEAN Thailand prepares for hosting APEC 2022 The Government of Thailand has kick-started preparations for the country’s hosting of the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and other related meetings.

World Vietnam supports democratic process in Somalia: Diplomat Vietnam supports the democratic process in Somalia, particularly the upcoming elections, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has said.