The article underlined that decisions and resolutions from the congress will have a major impact on the nearly 100-million-strong country, which is developing dynamically along the socialist direction.

The journalist expressed his belief that the upcoming 13th National Party Congress will create a strong impetus for Vietnam’s development towards modernisation, including growth in high technology.

The newswire aseantoday.com has said amid global and regional crises sparked by COVID-19, natural disasters and geopolitical changes, Vietnam has continued to show marked successes in the fight against the pandemic and in economic growth, mainly due to strong political will and drastic measures by the Government and citizens.

In an article published on January 21, the author said the country’s upcoming change in leadership, after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), will bring further new developments.

In another continent, leading and prestigious newspapers in Algeria also run articles in recent weeks on the 13th National Party Congress in Vietnam.

VNA