Foreign media: Jordan to field strong team for friendly match against Vietnam
Jordan's coach Vital Borkelmans’ team aims to win the friendly match against Vietnam on June 1, Jordan’s Addustour newspaper has written.
The newspaper said the Jordanian players are looking for a win following their recent 1-5 loss to the UAE, adding that a victory would help their confidence, especially as they were defeated by Vietnam in the quarter finals of the 2019 Asian Cup.
Meanwhile, the Menafn newspaper said the friendly match is important to Jordan as it is in its final preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the UAE.
The article cited Borkelmans as saying that Jordanian fans received a big shock in the match against the UAE.
His players need to work harder and address their problems before the remaining qualifying matches, he said, noting that their aim is to gain a ticket to the next round.
The Jordanian press said that after the UAE defeat it is likely that Borkelmans will field a strong team for the match against Vietnam.
In the upcoming matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Vietnam will take on Indonesia on June 7 and Malaysia four days later, and then wrap up the qualifying round with a game against hosts the UAE on June 15.
Vietnam currently tops the group with 11 points, followed by Malaysia with nine and Thailand with eight. The UAE has six points, while Indonesia is yet to pick up any./.