Culture - Sports Multi-sensory experiences of “Xam” singing Recently, an online art exhibition was held in Hanoi to bring multi-sensory experiences to those who love “Xam”, a traditional kind of singing in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Enjoying lotus scented tea on summer days ‘Bach diep’ lotuses (literally hundred-petal lotuses) are a rare species found mostly in Hanoi. They are renowned for not only their beautiful look with many petal layers but also its use of flavouring tea. Enjoying lotus scented tea in a tranquil summer morning is an elegant habit of many Hanoians.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese players tested for COVID-19 before friendly match with Jordan Real-time PRC tests for COVID-19 were conducted on all members of the national men’s football teams of Vietnam and Jordan on May 29 in preparation for their friendly match two days later in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).