Foreign media laud Southeast Asia’s tallest vertical forest in Vietnam
The Solforest Ecopark project recently appeared on the homepage of many famous Asian news outlets such as Singapore Business Review (SBR), Channel News Asia (CNA) and Travel & Leisure.
The Solforest Ecopark which is located in the outskirt of Hanoi is expected to have air quality equivalent to New Zealand’s (Photo courtesy of Solforest)
“In Vietnam, the Solforest Ecopark luxury development is set to become Southeast Asia’s tallest 'vertical forest' residential building when completed in 2022. Four hundred vertical gardens have been incorporated into the facade of the development, specially engineered to withstand the changing climate of northern Vietnam,” according to CNA.
“Some of the key features include a 10-metre wide balcony and an automatic watering system installed, which operates on an hourly basis for each type of tree and direction of each apartment. The drainage system is designed exclusively for the planted balconies," CNA added.
Solforest Ecopark features two towers with a view of the 54-hectare island bay of Ecopark and the Red River, the largest river in northern Vietnam. The development was designed by renowned Dubai architectural firm Dewan Architects Engineers, which also designed the five-star Yas Viceroy hotel in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, SBR called Solforest Ecopark as “a new standard in eco-architecture”.
Along with 1,194 luxury apartments, the development will feature 400 vertical gardens added into the facade of the two towers. It will have eight penthouses, with a total 1,000 sqm of garden and a private swimming pool.
SBR said “the natural landscape of the Ecopark township itself will incorporate over one million trees, which will result in air quality the equivalent to New Zealand’s.” The developers are expecting interest from buyers from around the region and particularly Singapore.
Earlier, Travel & Leisure quoted a representative from Dewan as saying that Ecopark Corporation requested they develop two towers to become sustainable design symbols in Vietnam and rival top green architecture around the world.
“To combat the challenge, Dewan deployed researchers to conduct fieldwork by installing hundreds of specialised equipment to collect data on solar radiation, wind intensity, seasonal temperatures and UV radiation variations in the area. With this, one could say that the buildings are tailor-made for the climate of northern Vietnam,” the newspaper said./.