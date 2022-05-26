Foreign military attachés visit Military Command of Khanh Hoa province
A delegation of foreign military attachés visited the Military Command of central Khanh Hoa province on May 25, according the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) daily.
Foreign military attachés and the Khanh Hoa Military Command pose for a group photo. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
The delegation comprised military attachés of Thailand, the UK, Myanmar, Laos, Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Malaysia, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and the US, along with advisors to the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.
This was the first visit to Khanh Hoa by a delegation of foreign military attachés since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
Colonel Trinh Viet Thanh, Political Commissar of the Khanh Hoa Military Command, brief the guests on the province and tasks of the command.
The visiting attachés highly valued anti-pandemic efforts by the Vietnamese Government, as well as the Vietnam People’s Army and the Khanh Hoa Military Command.
They showed their attention to the province’s natural disaster response, humanitarian assistance, and external defence relations, expressing their hope for more visits to and meetings with the local Military Command in the time ahead./.