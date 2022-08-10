Foreign military attachés visit naval brigade in Quang Ninh
A delegation of foreign military attachés visited Brigade 147 of Naval Region 1, based in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on August 9, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) daily reported.
Hanoi (VNA) –
At a reception for the delegation, Brigadier Col. Duong Huy Thong presented a brief introduction of Brigade 147, which is one of the important forces of the Vietnam People’s Navy.
Brigade 147 is tasked with training and fighting to safeguard the maritime sovereignty in the northeastern region, and also assisting local residents in natural disaster response, search, and rescue.
Thong expressed his hope that the military attachés will further help to strengthen the friendship and substantive cooperation between the Vietnam People's Army, including the navy, with their counterparts of other nations.
On behalf of the delegation, Air Force Attaché of Thailand Col. Prapard Iamolee said the visit helped enhance the friendship and mutual understanding between the armed forces of Vietnam and other countries.
The attachés also said they hope to have more chances to visit army units of Vietnam in the time ahead./.