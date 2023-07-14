The events formed part of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said through consultations, the East Asia Summit has contributed to promoting cultural dialogue and cooperation, increasing similarities, narrowing differences, and enhancing trust among its member countries.

At the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with the US, ministers affirmed that they will continue to promote cooperation, towards further fostering the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Minister Son affirmed ASEAN's principled stance on the East Sea and called on ASEAN’s partners to continue supporting and responsibly contributing to ASEAN-led efforts in ensuring peace, security, and stability in the sea; and in building a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS)./.

VNA