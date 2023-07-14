Politics Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation with US, EU Vietnam is willing to work with the US to further deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regimes, thus lifting the bilateral relations to a higher level at an appropriate time, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Politics Vietnamese FM meets Japanese counterpart Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on July 13 had a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa, on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics AMM-56: FM attends meetings between ASEAN and partners Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son continued to join his counterparts from ASEAN countries in attending the ASEAN+1 meetings with Japan, the Republic of Korea, the European Union (EU), the UK, Canada, and the ASEAN+3 meeting, within the framework of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia,on July 13.