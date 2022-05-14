FM Bui Thanh Son (R) meets US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (Photo: VNA)

For their part, Blinken and Sullivan said they are impressed by the breakthrough growth of Vietnam in the past years, and highly valued the important outcomes of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.The US officials affirmed that they hope the two sides will continue to promote their cooperation in all aspects of their comprehensive partnership.Responding to the Vietnamese FM’s proposal to turn the US into one of the leading investors of Vietnam, Sullivan said that President Biden’s administration hope to increase investment and development cooperation with all partners in the region and the world, including Vietnam.Secretary Blinken said that the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is one of the US’s efforts to promote an economic mechanism that benefits all parties and responds to global economic challenges, especially during the post-pandemic period. He said he hopes to continue to hold more detailed discussions with Vietnam on the initiative’s contents.The two sides agreed to continue working closely together at regional cooperation frameworks, especially the ASEAN and Mekong Sub-Region. Accepting the invitation of FM Son, Blinken and Sullivan said they will visit Vietnam when conditions permit./.