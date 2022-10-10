Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son expressed his delight at the development of Vietnam – US ties over the past 27 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties during a reception in Hanoi on October 10 for Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Sub-Committee on Asia-Pacific Ami Bera and a delegation of US congressmen.



Affirming that the US is one of the leading important partners of Vietnam, Son wished for their comprehensive partnership to continue growing on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime.



The minister spoke highly of the increased exchange of delegations at all levels and via channels, including the National Assembly. He highlighted the need to continue consolidating and expanding the network of the US Congress's members in support of Vietnam.

Vietnam supports the US in enhancing cooperation with the region to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he said.



The US congressmen expressed their impression on Vietnam and its people. They affirmed that the US Congress considers Vietnam one of the leading partners in the region and consistently backs a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam.



At the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of coordination in dealing with war consequences in the process of reconciliation, healing and trust-building between the two countries.



They vowed to step up collaboration in mutually beneficial areas such as sci-tech, education-training, climate change, clean energy transition, investment, and supply chains.



On regional and global issues of shared concern, they agreed to bolster cooperation within the framework of the US-ASEAN strategic partnership.



During the visit, the delegation met Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science-Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy and had a talk with the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam./.