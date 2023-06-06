Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has hailed the Vietnamese community in France for their practical contributions to the homeland.



Meeting representatives of the Vietnamese community and representative diplomatic agencies in France on June 5, Minister Son lauded their "profound, dedicated, and intellectual" feedback on various fields, including politics, diplomacy, economy and culture.



The French Government lauded the Vietnamese community for their rich history and continuous contributions to the development of France, especially for the friendship between Vietnam and France, Son said, adding that the Vietnamese Party and State also appreciate their dedication.



Briefing them on Vietnam’s socio-economic performance as well as achievements in internal and external affairs, he said it is the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter that Vietnam has gained respect from the world. The country now has diplomatic relations with 192 out of the total 193 UN member states, including 30 countries with strategic partnerships or comprehensive partnerships, and many countries are proposing upgrades to their relations with Vietnam.



He vowed to partner with agencies concerned to best meet the legitimate aspirations of the Vietnamese communities worldwide and in France, and wished that they would continue making positive contributions to the host country while popularising Vietnamese identity globally.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Meeting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, Minister Son suggested both sides continue upgrading their relationship and France consider Vietnam a priority in its foreign policy towards the Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific.



He also affirmed that Vietnam considers France a centre in its foreign policy towards the European Union thanks to France's significant role in the region and bilateral long-standing relationship, nurtured by the people of both countries, including the Vietnamese community in France./.