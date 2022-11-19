Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met bilaterally with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna and Foreign Minister of Papua New Guinea Justin Tkatchenko in Bangkok on November 18, on the occasion of the ongoing APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2022.



Meeting French Minister Catherine Colonna, Son said since the upgrade of bilateral ties to strategic partnership nearly a decade ago, Vietnam and France have seen their ties growing in various areas.



Hailing the developments of bilateral cultural-education and health cooperation over the past years, he thanked the French Government and people for their valuable support for Vietnam during COVID-19 pandemic.



He suggested the two countries discuss and effectively adopt measures to deepen their effective collaboration post pandemic, facilitate all-level visits, especially during next year when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership.



Describing economic cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral strategic partnership, Son proposed France soon approve the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to fully tap the two countries’ potential.



The FM spoke highly of France’s role and voice in the international arena as well as the two countries' coordination at region and global forums like the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), ASEAN-EU framework, and the Francophone Community.



Colonna, for her part, highly valued Vietnam’s role and position in Indo-Pacific and wished to work more closely with Vietnam in the near future amid global uncertainties.



She affirmed that French firms are interested in investing in Vietnam in fields of their strength such as green and digital technology, and clean energy.



The minister wished to visit Vietnam soon to discuss specific measures to boost bilateral ties in all areas, especially economy-trade, culture, defence, education, tourism, and science-technology.



Talking with Minister Justin Tkatchenko, Son asserted that Vietnam is ready to share socio-economic development experience with Papua New Guinea and reinforce coordination in fields of shared concern.



Tkatchenko said Papua New Guinea considers ties with Vietnam strategic in the coming time and wishes to soon open a representative diplomatic agency in the Southeast Asian nation to enhance relations, particularly in economy-trade-investment, farm produce processing, aquaculture, mining, liquefied natural gas and locality-to-locality cooperation.



He wished to acquire Vietnam’s experience in industrialisation and modernisation, and attract more Vietnam investors to his country.

Both sides agreed to step up all-level visits as well as trade and investment promotion activities, and implement the Memorandum of Understanding on fisheries cooperation, including establishing a Joint Technical Committee on Fisheries Cooperation, issuing more mechanisms and signing several deals to lay legal foundation for collaboration such as investment promotion and protection, double taxation avoidance, oil and gas.



They pledged to continue strengthening cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, APEC and regional and international forums.



Papua New Guinea supports ASEAN's and Vietnam’s stance and efforts in the settlement of disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means in line with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Tkatchenko said.



Son affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge promoting ties between Papua New Guinea and ASEAN. He also wished Papua New Guinea would cultivate ties between Vietnam and Pacific island nations./.