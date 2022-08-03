FM Son (L) meets British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling (Photo: VNA) FM Son (L) meets

At Son's meeting with British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling, the two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges and further bolster collaboration in climate change response and cooperation in trade and investment, as well as the effective implementation of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).The Vietnamese FM proposed that the UK support Vietnam in establishing the equitable energy transition partnership with G7, and asked for the UK’s support in green finance, technology transfer, human resources development, and its sharing of experience in governance.Vietnam hopes for more British investments, especially in renewable energy, finance-banking, pharmaceutical, IT, startup and infrastructure development.For her part, Milling agreed that these will be prioritised cooperation areas in the time to come.