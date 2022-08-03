Foreign Minister holds bilateral meetings on AMM-55 sidelines
FM Son (L) and his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had meetings with officials from New Zealand, Canada and the UK on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-55) in Phnom Penh on August 3.
At their meeting, FM Son and his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta agreed on the need to increase delegation exchanges and the promotion of annual mechanisms, striving for 20% growth in annual two-way trade to match the bilateral Strategic Partnership. They concurred to recover collaboration in other fields such as education, tourism, tourism, people-to-people exchange after COVID-19.
FM Son thanked New Zealand for providing 2 million NZD for Vietnam's recovery process.
Mahuta affirmed that New Zealand will maintain the provision of ODA and scholarships to Vietnam and strengthen the country’s cooperation in the Mekong region.
The two sides discussed the orientations of cooperation at ASEAN forums. Minister Mahuta invited Minister Son to visit New Zealand and co-chair the first Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.
At a meeting with Canadian Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion, and International Trade Mary Ng, Son suggested the strengthening of collaboration within regional mechanisms, including the ASEAN, along with support for sustainable Mekong development.
Vietnam hopes for Canada’s assistance in mitigating climate change, and more investment from Canadian businesses.
On the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-New Zealand diplomatic relations, the two sides agreed on various measures to further beef up bilateral ties, including increasing high-level meetings, implementing bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and optimising the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
They also discussed measures to support Canada’s effective engagement into regional cooperation.
FM Son (L) meets British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling (Photo: VNA)At Son's meeting with British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling, the two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges and further bolster collaboration in climate change response and cooperation in trade and investment, as well as the effective implementation of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).
The Vietnamese FM proposed that the UK support Vietnam in establishing the equitable energy transition partnership with G7, and asked for the UK’s support in green finance, technology transfer, human resources development, and its sharing of experience in governance.
Vietnam hopes for more British investments, especially in renewable energy, finance-banking, pharmaceutical, IT, startup and infrastructure development.
For her part, Milling agreed that these will be prioritised cooperation areas in the time to come.
At the signing ceremony for the extension of TAC (Photo: VNA)Also on the afternoon of August 3, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers witnessed the signing ceremony of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) extension document for Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar.
On August 4, the ministers and their counterparts will attend the ASEAN+1 and ASEAN+3 meetings./.