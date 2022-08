FM Son (L) and his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta (Photo: VNA) (Photo: VNA)

– Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had meetings with officials from New Zealand , Canada and the UK on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting ( AMM-55 ) in Phnom Penh on August 3.At their meeting, FM Son and his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta agreed on the need to increase delegation exchanges and the promotion of annual mechanisms, striving for 20% growth in annual two-way trade to match the bilateral Strategic Partnership. They concurred to recover collaboration in other fields such as education, tourism, tourism, people-to-people exchange after COVID-19.FM Son thanked New Zealand for providing 2 million NZD for Vietnam's recovery process.Mahuta affirmed that New Zealand will maintain the provision of ODA and scholarships to Vietnam and strengthen the country’s cooperation in the Mekong region.The two sides discussed the orientations of cooperation at ASEAN forums. Minister Mahuta invited Minister Son to visit New Zealand and co-chair the first Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.At a meeting with Canadian Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion, and International Trade Mary Ng, Son suggested the strengthening of collaboration within regional mechanisms, including the ASEAN, along with support for sustainable Mekong development.Vietnam hopes for Canada’s assistance in mitigating climate change, and more investment from Canadian businesses.On the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-New Zealand diplomatic relations, the two sides agreed on various measures to further beef up bilateral ties, including increasing high-level meetings, implementing bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and optimising the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).They also discussed measures to support Canada’s effective engagement into regional cooperation.