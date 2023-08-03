Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a phone talks with his counterpart from Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari on August 3, assuring that Vietnam always values and wishes to foster its traditional friendship and cooperation with the African country.



Son stressed that there remains a huge room for bilateral cooperation so that both sides need to step up bilateral economic ties.



Expressing impression on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the past time, Bakari spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and position on the international arena. He stressed that Benin could learn from Vietnam’s development experience.



The two ministers agreed to facilitate the exchange of delegations, create favourable conditions for the two countries’ businesses and investors to share market information, promote trade-investment and cooperation in agriculture, science, telecoms and electronics.



They pledged to actively work together to soon sign the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two foreign ministries, the agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders, and many other documents, thus creating a favourable legal framework for bilateral collaboration.



Son reiterated his invitation to Minister Bakari to visit Vietnam soon. The Beninese minister accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his belief that the visit will bring about new developments in the relationship between the two countries./.