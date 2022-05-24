Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (left) holds phone talks with Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. (Photo: baoquocte.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to deepen its relations with the Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to deepen its relations with the Eu ropean Union (EU) in the time ahead, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during his phone talks with Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on May 24.

In the talks, Borrell noted his belief that the EU-Vietnam relations will be consolidated as the EU is rolling out a range of policies and initiatives towards the region such as the cooperation strategy with Indo-Pacific and the Global Gateway, with Vietnam among its prioritised cooperation partners.



The two sides expressed their delight at achievements following the nearly two-year implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The EU remains Vietnam’s third largest export market and fifth biggest import market.



They agreed to advance the bilateral cooperation on par with their potential and better meet interests of both sides by increasing high-level delegation exchanges, effectively carrying out the existing cooperation mechanisms, closely coordinating at multilateral forums, promoting the ASEAN-EU cooperation, expanding collaboration in energy, climate change response, green transition, digital economy and infrastructure.



Borrell took note of Vietnam’s proposal to soon remove the “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing for the Southeast Asian nation, and urge EU member countries to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



Son used this occasion to thank the EU and its member countries for their supply of vaccines and medical equipment to Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight, thus helping to facilitate trade, tourism and economic recovery of both sides in the post-pandemic period.



The officials also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern.



For the Ukraine issue, Son reiterated Vietnam’s consistent policy of supporting the settlement of disputes and differences via peaceful measures in line with the UN Charter and basic principles of international law; ensuring security and safety of civilians, and protecting essential civilian infrastructure; and supporting and standing ready to contribute to humanitarian aid activities, diplomatic processes, dialogues and negotiations, as well as reconstruction and restoration in Ukraine.



Son once again invited Borrell to visit Vietnam and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.



The same day, Son held phone talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, during which the two sides affirmed the importance they attach to the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership.