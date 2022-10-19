Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) receives Secretary General of the OECD Mathias Cormann (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



Son thanked the organisation and Cormann himself for the contributions to the success of the



He affirmed that Vietnam with continue to coordinate closely with Australia as the co-chair of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) to promote collaboration between the two regions, making it more effective and substantial.



The FM highlighted Vietnam's major socio-economic development orientations, especially in modernisation and industrialisation as well as breakthroughs in constitution, infrastructure and human resources.



On the foundation of the action programme to implement the memorandum of understanding between Vietnam and the OECD for the 2022-2026 period, FM Son said he hopes that the OECD will continue to provide policy recommendations to Vietnam, especially in prioritised areas such as digital transformation, education, and the mobilisation of resources for sustainable development.



He hailed the OECD’s support to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs by sending coordinators to the organisation, which has contributed to the training of diplomatic officials for Vietnam.



Cormann congratulates Vietnam on the successful organisation of the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum (Photo: VNA)



With a substantive theme and the participation of a large number of representatives from countries and international organisations at this year's forum, the OECD Secretary-General affirmed that Vietnam has well promoted its role as a bridge connecting ASEAN countries and OECD members, opening a new direction of cooperation between the sides in the coming time. Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Hanoi on October 18.Son thanked the organisation and Cormann himself for the contributions to the success of the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum and the OECD-Vietnam High-Level Economic Forum 2022, which marked an important milestone in the partnership between the OECD and the Southeast Asian region.He affirmed that Vietnam with continue to coordinate closely with Australia as the co-chair of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) to promote collaboration between the two regions, making it more effective and substantial.The FM highlighted Vietnam's major socio-economic development orientations, especially in modernisation and industrialisation as well as breakthroughs in constitution, infrastructure and human resources.On the foundation of the action programme to implement the memorandum of understanding between Vietnam and the OECD for the 2022-2026 period, FM Son said he hopes that the OECD will continue to provide policy recommendations to Vietnam, especially in prioritised areas such as digital transformation, education, and the mobilisation of resources for sustainable development.He hailed the OECD’s support to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs by sending coordinators to the organisation, which has contributed to the training of diplomatic officials for Vietnam.For his part, Cormann expressed his impression at the economic recovery and development of Vietnam in 2022 and outlook in 2023, and congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum as the co-chair of the SEARP.With a substantive theme and the participation of a large number of representatives from countries and international organisations at this year's forum, the OECD Secretary-General affirmed that Vietnam has well promoted its role as a bridge connecting ASEAN countries and OECD members, opening a new direction of cooperation between the sides in the coming time.

He underlined that the OECD and its members will continue to coordinate with Vietnam in implementing Sustainable Development Goals.



At the meeting, the two sides reach a consensus that the implementation of specific projects within the action programme between Vietnam and the OECD is one of the current priorities, contributing to creating the foundation for the acceleration of the bilateral partnership./.

VNA