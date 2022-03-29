Politics Vietnamese, Lao news agencies intensify cooperation The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Lao News Agency (KPL) held talks via videoconference on March 29 to review outcomes of their cooperation during 2016 - 2020 and discuss plans for this year and beyond.

Politics Ba Ria – Vung Tau, US city expand cooperation The southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s Phu My township signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with Monterey Park city in the US’s California state at a virtual ceremony on March 29.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 29.

Politics National conference discusses measures to speed up judicial reform The Supreme People’s Court on March 28 held a national conference on judicial reform, which drew representatives from Military Courts and People’s Courts at all levels in more than 800 localities across the country.