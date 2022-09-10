Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son writes in the condolence book (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on September 10 came to the residence of UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward to extend his condolences over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.



Writing in the condolence book, Son stressed his respect for the Queen's fine sentiments towards Vietnam and her support for fostering the cooperative ties between the two nations. He extended his deepest condolences to the Royal Family, government and people of the UK.



Earlier on September 9, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message of condolences to King Charles III, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended condolences to Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue did the same to Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall and Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.



Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in British history, reigning for 70 years (1952-2022). She away on September 8 at the age of 96./.