Politics Condolences to Namibia over death of President Hage Geingob State President Vo Van Thuong on February 6 sent his condolences to Acting President of Republic of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba over the death of President Hage Gottfried Geingob.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Singaporean Ambassador stresses three prominent areas for closer cooperation with Vietnam in 2024 Singapore and Vietnam could expect more exciting developments in innovation, energy connectivity and sustainability this year, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam has stated in his interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the lunar new year.