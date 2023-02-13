At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son underlined the potential of Vietnam-US cooperation in climate change response, energy transition, digital transformation and green growth during a reception in Hanoi on February 13 for US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.



Tai is on her first visit to Vietnam which is also the first visit at the economic ministerial level of the Biden administration, starting a series of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.



Son suggested the US soon materialise its commitments to supporting Vietnam and countries in delivering on international agreements on climate change response, including the declaration on the Just Energy Transition Partnership.



Vietnam is ready to partner with the US to successfully hold APEC Year 2023, he said.



Tai, for her part, said the US attaches importance to strengthening partnership with Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean countries while ensuring the interests of its people and workers at home.



The US will give priority to strengthening cooperation frameworks to build efficient and sustainable economic and investment ecosystems, thereby creating a new driving force for regional economic development, she said.



She also shared priorities and plans of the APEC Year 2023 hosted by the US.



Host and guest reviewed bilateral cooperation within the framework of the APEC, discussions on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), sub-regional cooperation, climate change response, energy transition and digital transformation.



They emphasised the importance of promoting free, open and fair trade in line with international law, sustainable and inclusive growth in the region in which ASEAN countries play a central role.



Two-way trade between Vietnam and the US surpassed 123 billion USD last year, up 11% year on year./.