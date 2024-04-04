Politics Ambassador stresses significance of NA leader’s visit to China The coming official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is crucial to maintaining high-level exchanges, upholding the strategic orientations for bilateral relations, and realising the common perceptions shared by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.

Politics National symposium to spotlight Dien Bien Phu Victory A national symposium on the Dien Bien Phu Victory will be held on April 15 in the northwestern city of the same name that witnessed the triumph 70 years ago, it was announced at a press conference in Hanoi on April 4.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 4

