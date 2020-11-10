The 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held online on November 10 (Photo: http://baochinhphu.vn/

– ASEAN Foreign Ministers reiterated the grouping’s resolve to resume negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) with China , during the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held online on November 10.

At the meeting, the ministers rejoiced at the new and pragmatic developments of the APSC despite a range of difficulties and challenges, as well as the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



They highly valued the contributions of relevant agencies under the APSC, such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC), to the pandemic fight over the past time.



The ministers said up to 98 percent of the APSC action plan has been completed, describing this as a hallmark in the ASEAN Community building.



However, more works need to be done in the time ahead, they said, urging the agencies under the APSC to accelerate the implementation of the remaining action lines, and revamp their operation methods proactively and flexibly.



They stressed the significance of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the statement issued by ASEAN FMs on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the grouping (August 8, 1967).



ASEAN needs to carry forward the principles stated in these important documents and work harder to materialise the commitments included in the documents, they said./.