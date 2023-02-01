Politics Ho Chi Minh City, Cambodia’s localities boost cooperation Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 31 received Cambodian Consul General in the city Sok Dareth who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Politics Vietnam’s foreign, defence policies introduced in Venezuela The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela has held an event to introduce Vietnam’s foreign and defence policies to relevant authorities of the host and foreign countries.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos 73rd anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties marked The Foreign Affairs Committee of St. Petersburg city hosted a conference in both online and offline forms to mark the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam- Russia diplomatic relations in Moscow on January 30.