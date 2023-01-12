Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson gives updates on Essex lorry incident
The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK has reported that the UK's Supreme Court ruled on January 6 that Ronan Hughes, the head of an illegal human trafficking ring that caused the lorry tragedy involving 39 Vietnamese citizens in 2019, has to pay 180,000 GBP (218,820 USD) in compensation for the victims, said Foreign Ministry's Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang at a regular press conference on January 12.
Hang said that this is just an initial ruling, and its enforcement may be complicated, taking a relatively long time in line with UK law.
In case that Hughes, who is serving a 20-year imprisonment sentence, does not implement the ruling, he will receive two more years in jail, she said.
Hang added that the Foreign Ministry has directed the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK to continue keeping a close eye on the case, update the information and stay ready to roll out necessary measures to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens.
On October 23, 2019, 39 Vietnamese were found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry at an industrial estate in Grays in Essex, near London, not far from the ferry terminal where the truck had arrived from Belgium.
Autopsies concluded that the provisional cause of death of the victims was a combination of hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation, and hyperthermia, or overheating, in an enclosed space.
Four people-smugglers were sentenced by the Old Bailey Court in London to a combined 78 years in jail for 39 counts of manslaughter and a people-smuggling conspiracy on January 22, 2021./.