Society Honda Vietnam to present 620,000 helmets to school children Honda Vietnam will present 620,000 helmets to first and second graders in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho during the 2022-2023 academic year, the company’s representative said in an announcement ceremony held in Hanoi on January 11.

Society Over 92% of Vietnam’s population covered by health insurance: VSS About 91.1 million people in Vietnam participated in health insurance last year, accounting for 92.04% of its population and marking an increase of over 2.2 million participants compared to that of 2021, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Young OVs in the Netherlands celebrate traditional Lunar New Year Young Vietnamese expatriates in the Netherlands recently gathered to learn how to make Chung (square glutinous rice) cake – the soul of Tet (Lunar New Year) - as the biggest traditional holiday of Vietnam is around the corner.

Society Tet comes early to OVs in Cambodia’s southwestern region The Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk province held a programme on January 11 to bring a warm Tet atmosphere to the Vietnamese community living and working in the Cambodian southwestern provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, Kampong Speu, and Takeo.