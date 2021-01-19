Foreign Ministry hails press agencies' contributions
The Foreign Ministry held an annual meeting with the press at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi on January 19, praising press agencies and reporters nationwide for their contributions to achievements made by the diplomatic sector in the past year.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (right) presents the insignia "For the cause of the diplomatic sector" to Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said the sector scored important achievements amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said Vietnam successfully accomplished the roles as ASEAN 2020 Chair, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure.
Vietnam actively led and coordinated regional efforts to overcome challenges and achieve successes in building the ASEAN Community, effectively coped with the pandemic, flexibly held over 550 online meetings, and adopted a record number of documents in a year, he said.
During the first year of serving as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020-2021 tenure, Vietnam made a number of hallmarks such as pushing forward the UNSC’s adoption of the Presidential Declaration on the compliance with the UN Charter, organising the ASEAN-UN dialogue, and especially proposing and promoting the UN General Assembly’s Resolution on designating December 27 as International Day of Epidemic Preparedness for the first time.
According to him, Vietnam further deepened bilateral ties via online meetings at all levels, including 34 phone talks and virtual meetings between high-ranking leaders.
Additionally, Vietnam also effectively conducted citizen protection work, assisted overseas Vietnamese in overcoming difficulties caused by the pandemic, and conducted over 300 flights carrying home more than 80,000 citizens from countries and territories worldwide. Positive results were seen in protecting territorial border and sovereignty, including determinedly and consistently safeguarding legitimate rights and interests of the country.
Minh affirmed that such achievements will not be popularised without great contributions by domestic press agencies and reporters who successfully conveyed the Party and State’s important diplomatic messages to the public at home and abroad.
On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year, the official wished that the press would continue working closely with the Foreign Ministry to popularise external activities and enhance understanding and friendship among nations, contributing to accomplishing diplomatic tasks assigned by the Party and State.
In his speech, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh hailed the Foreign Ministry’s units for providing effective support for press agencies and reporters.
He congratulated the Foreign Ministry on its achievements in 2020, contributing to making Vietnam a bright spot in the region and the world amid the pandemic. He affirmed that the press will continue working closely with the diplomatic sector to deliver correct information, thus bringing Vietnam to the world and the world to Vietnam.
On the occasion, Deputy PM Minh presented the insignia “For the cause of the diplomatic sector” and the Foreign Minister’s certificates of merit to several collectives and individuals for their outstanding contributions to external affairs over the past year./.