Society Hanoi readies for 13th National Party Congress The capital Hanoi has been decked out in flags, banners, and panels in celebration of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

Society Soc Trang: Poverty rate plunges to 2.66 pct. in five years The poverty rate in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang fell from 17.89 percent in 2016 to 2.66 percent in 2020 thanks to the effectiveness of the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction.

Society Ha Nam targets 17,500 new jobs in 2021 Authorities in the northern province of Ha Nam have set a target of creating 16,500 jobs and sending 1,000 workers overseas in 2021.

Society HCM City accelerating work on bus rapid transit route A number of bidding packages under the Green Transport Development Project, to develop a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor in HCM City, are scheduled to be kick started in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the HCM City Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.