Passengers wear face masks at Vinh international airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) - The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights (especially documents certificating health conditions if any).



As from March 16, 2020, Vietnam requires that foreign citizens in Vietnam as well as Vietnamese citizens must wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminal or public transport means…



All passengers on domestic and international flights to and from Vietnam must wear face masks during the entire duration of their flights and when entering the airports.

Vietnam has informed diplomatic representative agencies, consular offices and representative missions of international organisations in Vietnam about the new requirements./.