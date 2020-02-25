Society Lenin’s statue in Nghe An – symbol of close-knit relations The central province of Nghe An is speeding up the construction of a statue of Vladimir Ilich Lenin to mark his 150th birthday (April 22, 1870).

Society Hai Phong invests over 1 trillion VND to build model rural areas The People’s Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong has signed a decision to pilot the building of model rural areas in eight local communes with total investment amounting to over 1 trillion VND (nearly 43 million USD).

Society Korean and Thai tourists quarantined in Da Nang Twenty-two foreigners, including 20 Korean and two Thai tourists, have been kept under quarantine at Da Nang’s Lung Disease Hospital since February 24.

Society Vietnam, RoK address post-war bombs, mines A Vietnam – Republic of Korea project on addressing the consequences of bombs and mines left by wars was reviewed in the central province of Binh Dinh on February 25.