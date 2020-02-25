Foreign Ministry issues travel warnings amidst COVID-19 epidemic
The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks or vulnerable to the epidemic as warned by foreign countries.
Passengers at Cam Ranh Airport receive leaflets guiding COVID-19 prevention. (Photo: VNA)
As for overseas Vietnamese, the department asked them to follow recommendations and guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and control set by local competent agencies, and avoid unnecessary trips.
Those who return from epidemic-affected areas or have had contact with infected people will be subject to medical screenings and a 14-day quarantine period.
The department also asked Vietnamese citizens to swiftly inform Vietnam’s competent and representative agencies in foreign countries and territories, and their relatives in case of emergency.
In case of emergency, it is recommended to contact citizen protection hotlines posted on websites of Vietnamese representative offices abroad or the department’s citizen protection hotline: 84 981 84 84 84./.