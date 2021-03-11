Foreign Ministry spokesperson highlights Vietnam’s stance on int’l issues
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang talked about Vietnam’s viewpoints on several international issues which are drawing public concerns at the ministry’s regular press conference on March 11.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang talked about Vietnam’s viewpoints on several international issues which are drawing public concerns at the ministry’s regular press conference on March 11.
In reply to a reporter’s question on Vietnam’s position on the US’s Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, Hang said that there have currently been many ideas and initiatives on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region proposed by countries inside and outside the region.
Vietnam welcomes initiatives that contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region as well as initiatives which are based on law and respect for international law, the legitimate rights and interests of all countries and which ensure the central role of ASEAN in the forming regional structure, Hang added.
Giving comments on China’s approval of the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress of China, the spokesperson said that Vietnam’s stance on the Hong Kong situation has been clarified.
Vietnam respects and backs China’s “one state, two systems” policy and Hong Kong’s basic laws and relevant regulations.
Issues related to Hong Kong is China’s internal affairs, she said, adding that Vietnam always hopes Hong Kong be stable and develop prosperously.
Regarding a meeting of US, Japanese, Australian and Indian leaders, Hang stated Vietnam always keeps a close watch on developments in the region, including foreign policies of major countries.
Vietnam hopes the countries continue contributing to peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, maintain cooperation and respect the central role of ASEAN in the forming regional structures, she added./.