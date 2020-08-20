Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Vietnamese in Uzbekistan to be flown home
Vietnamese authorities and the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia that is also in charge of Uzbekistan are working closely with host authorities to bring Vietnamese citizens in Uzbekistan home at the earliest possible time.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang made the statement in reply to queries from reporters during a regular press conference in Hanoi on August 20.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang made the statement in reply to queries from reporters during a regular press conference in Hanoi on August 20.
Regarding a recent joint Vietnam - US investigation that led to the arrest of several Vietnamese citizens for trade fraud, Hang said police in Hanoi and departments of the Ministry of Public Security detained and launched legal proceedings against four persons on charges of asset appropriation, based on information provided by the US.
Vietnamese authorities are expanding investigations and dealing with the case in line with Vietnamese law, she said.
She added that the Government advocates the prevention of trade fraud and imposes strict penalties. It appreciates the cooperation of US authorities in the case./.
