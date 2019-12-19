Society Vietnam, Cambodia seek to reduce congestion at border gate Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Cambodian Minister for Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol made a fact-finding trip to Moc Bai – Bavet border gate to seek ways to reduce congestion in customs clearance of goods and passengers there.

Society Solutions sought to protect aquatic resources Solutions to protect and develop aquatic resources were the focus of a conference held in Hanoi on December 19 by the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Society Two Chinese men detained for smuggling baby Two Chinese citizens have been detained while attempting to smuggle a 13-day-old baby out of Vietnam, border guards in the northern border province of Quang Ninh said on December 18.

Society NA leader hails contributions of Catholics solidarity committee National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has acknowledged the contributions made by the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics to national development.