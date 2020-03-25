The ministry directed Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to closely work with the host authorities, international airports and airlines to provide detailed information about Vietnam’s immigration policy, affirming that Vietnamese citizens could return home without certification documents from representative agencies abroad.



They were also required to check the number of Vietnamese citizens stuck at airports and offer support measures if necessary.



For further assistance, citizens could visit official websites of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, or citizen protection hotline of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department +84.981.84.84.84./.

VNA