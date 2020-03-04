Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a train in Milan, Italy (Photo: AP)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese in Iran and Italy to stay vigilant as the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is rampant in those countries.
Vietnamese citizens are advised against unnecessary travels to epidemic-hit or affected areas as warned by local authorities.
People staying in the countries need to closely follow recommendations, guidance and preventive measures against COVID-19 of local authorities in regards to travelling, public gatherings, hygiene, quarantine and self-isolation.
They should remain calm, frequently update news on official channels and not believe in and spread unverified information. Especially, they should stay home and refrain from travelling to public places.
The ministry also requested Vietnamese citizens to promptly contact local relevant agencies, representative offices of Vietnam and their relatives in case of emergency.
For support, it is recommended to contact the Vietnamese embassies in Iran +98.930.645.9865, in Italy +39.328.831.3251, and the citizen protection hotline of the Consular Affair Department +84.981.84.8484./.