Illustrative image. (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with relevant agencies in solving the problem relating to German's temporary visa suspension on Vietnam's new passports.

The department said it received on July 27 a diplomatic note from the German Embassy in Vietnam which stated that Vietnamese citizens holding new passports will not be issued visas to enter Germany due to technical factors.

Upon receiving the information, the department exchanged ideas with the Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department to map out plans to handle the issue.

On the same day, it contacted the embassy, suggesting that the two sides work together to find solutions for the technical problem so as to facilitate Vietnamese citizens' entry into Germany, suitable to the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership. The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany also got in touch with German authorities regarding the matter.



The Consular Department and the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany will continue to coordinate with domestic agencies and German counterparts to accelerate the handling of the issue, it said./.