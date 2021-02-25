AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Source: Internet)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Foreign Ministry’s Press Department is discussing with the Health Ministry to make it easier for foreign reporters to cover news about vaccination for Vietnamese citizens in line with prevention and control regulations, according to spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.



The spokesperson shared information about COVID-19 vaccination plan in Vietnam during a regular press conference which took place virtually on February 25.



She said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Government Office and Health Ministry to soon submit a Resolution on vaccination and priority groups to him. At a meeting of the permanent members of the Government and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on February 24 morning, the Health Ministry gave its first proposal regarding priority cases, firstly front-line staff in the fight against the pandemic, including medical staff, staff of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control at all levels and those at quarantine sites, press and diplomatic staff, customs and immigration officers, army and public security forces, teachers and those aged above 65, suppliers of key services in the fields of aviation, transportation and tourism, electricity and water services; people with chronic diseases and those wishing to work and study abroad, those in pandemic-hit areas and others in line with the Government’s regulations.



She said the proposal must wait for the Prime Minister’s decision and the Government’s Resolution.



About vaccine suppliers, she said the Health Ministry and Vietnamese firms have been negotiating with vaccine manufacturers and suppliers in the world, including COVAX Facility, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik V to provide vaccination for people as soon as possible.



On February 24, the first batch of vaccines, including 117,600 doses provided by AstraZeneca, arrived in Vietnam, she said, adding that the country is focusing on studying and producing vaccines at home. At present, the study and trial is on schedule.



Vietnam wants to access quality vaccines at reasonable prices which could be preserved under Vietnam’s conditions, she said./.