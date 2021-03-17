Foreign NGOs gives aid worth 220.7 million USD to Vietnam last year
Assistance is offered to disadvantaged people at the Ho Chi Minh City support association for the disabled and orphans (Illustrative photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) provided aid worth more than 220.7 million USD for Vietnam in 2020, including over 6.5 million USD for COVID-19 response, heard a national teleconference on March 17.
A report delivered at the event, which reviewed foreign NGO affairs last year and set up tasks for 2021, noted that in 2020, activities of foreign NGOs, the Committee for Foreign NGO Affairs, localities, and ministries and sectors were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic along with common difficulties facing the world.
In that context, the committee and relevant agencies proactively and flexibly organised activities while localities also worked hard to support and cooperate with foreign NGOs, resulting in encouraging outcomes.
Of the over 220.7 million USD worth of aid, 41.3 percent came from European NGOs, 36.2 percent from North America, and 22.5 percent from Asia, focusing on Vietnam’s priority areas like healthcare, social issues, and socio-economic development.
Notably, foreign NGOs offered strong assistance for the country in coping with natural disasters and the pandemic, the report said, elaborating that 115 foreign NGOs gave more than 6.5 million USD worth of financial support, medical supplies, essential goods and training to help with COVID-19 response.
They also provided assistance worth nearly 9 million USD for central provinces hit by floods last year.
At the teleconference, representatives of localities, ministries, and sectors asked for increased information exchange, partner matching, as well as training for personnel in charge of foreign NGO affairs.
They also called for legal documents on the affairs to be overhauled and meetings held this year to encourage assistance from the organisations.
Phan Anh Son, Vice Chairman of the Committee for Foreign NGO Affairs, said foreign NGOs, ministries, sectors, and localities need to maintain close and timely coordination with the committee in the time ahead.
Meanwhile, relevant agencies should strongly reform methods for managing and attracting support from foreign NGOs so as to contribute to national socio-economic development, he added.