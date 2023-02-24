A representative of foreign non-governmental organisations speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on February 24 held an annual meeting with foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the city.



The meeting aimed to review activities and acknowledge positive contributions of foreign NGOs to HCM City's socio-economic development in the 2021-2022 period. It offered an opportunity for foreign NGOs and Vietnamese partners to exchange information on difficulties and the city's current needs.

Addressing the event, HUFO Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong Diem briefed participants on the city’s socio-economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period.

Last year, foreign NGOs and foreign companies offered more than 636 billion VND (26.7 million USD) worth of aid to Vietnamese partners in HCM City, she said.

The figure reflected a closer cooperative relationship between HUFO and foreign NGOs in the city and Vietnamese partners, Diem said.

The official called for more support from the international community and foreign NGOs in a number of fields, including smart urban development; education and vocational training; providing medicine and treatment for poor patients and raising public awareness on environmental protection.

While appreciating the supporting programmes and projects from foreign NGOs, Pham Dinh Nghinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Child Welfare Association, proposed more assistance to children in the city, especially orphans, disabled children, and children at charity houses in the coming time.

Focus should be placed on intervention activities and helping groups of children with special circumstances as well as those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

On this occasion, the municipal People’s Committee and HUFO presented certificates of merit to 15 collectives for their active contributions to the city’s social security activities in 2017-2022./.