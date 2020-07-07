Society Over 240 Vietnamese citizens arrive home from Taiwan (China) Domestic agencies, the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and budget carrier Vietjet Air worked with authorities in Taiwan (China) to bring more than 240 Vietnamese citizens home on July 7.

Society Son La: Man arrested for smuggling heroin, meth Police in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La teamed up with the General Department of Vietnam Customs’ anti-smuggling investigation agency to arrest a man on July 6 for trafficking five bricks of heroin and about 30,000 meth pills.

Society Parking lots still a pressing problem for Hanoi It’s only the beginning of the morning but the parking lots on Phuong Mai street in Hanoi are full.