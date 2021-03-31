Foreign parliament leaders congratulate new NA Chairman
Leaders of the parliaments of Laos, China and Japan on March 31 sent congratulatory letters to newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Election Council (NEC) Vuong Dinh Hue.
In his letter, Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane expressed his belief that with his capability and rich working experience, Hue will lead the NA, the highest organ of State power of Vietnam, to successfully perform its important legislative right and contribute to the cause of national defence and construction, raising Vietnam’s role and position at regional and international forums.
“I hope that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples of Laos and Vietnam in general, and between the two legislative bodies in particular, will be further deepened and continuously reap fruitful results,” the Lao NA leader wrote.
Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu said in his message that he stands ready to work with the new Vietnamese NA Chairman to make the implementation of the common political perception obtained by senior leaders of the two Parties and two countries as the orientation to bolster exchange and cooperation between the two legislative bodies and promote the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership.
The same day, President of the House of Councillors of Japan Santo Akiko and Speaker of the House of Representatives Oshima Tadamori also cabled messages of congratulations to the newly-elected NA Chairman of Vietnam.
On March 31 morning, Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly and the National Election Council./.