Politics “Vaccine passport" mechanism needed to promote trade, investment: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the health, tourism and diplomacy sectors to soon study and issue a "vaccine passport" mechanism in order to promote trade and investment while addressing the Government’s regular meeting on March 31.

Politics New National Assembly Chairman takes the oath of office Newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue took the oath of office right after he was elected to the post in March 31 morning.

Politics Infographic Vuong Dinh Hue elected as Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on March 31 morning.

Politics Top leader vows utmost efforts if elected to 15th NA A meeting was held at the headquarters of the Communist Review in Hanoi on March 30 to collect local voters’ opinions about Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is nominated to represent the capital in the 15th National Assembly (NA).