Foreign parliamentary leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day
Parliamentary leaders have sent letters of congratulations to Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
The letters were sent by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug, President of the Senate of Romania Anca Dana Dragu, President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Iva Miteva, Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar, Speaker of the Senate of Canada George J. Furey, and Speaker of the House of Common of Canada Anthony Rota./.