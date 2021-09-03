Politics Declaration of Independence – Will, aspirations of Vietnamese people On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). The Declaration, which demonstrates the strong will and aspirations of Vietnamese people, remain deeply topical both at home and abroad after 76 years.

Politics National Day celebrated in Switzerland The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland on September 1 celebrated the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Switzerland (1971-2021).

Politics Foreign leaders greet Vietnam on 76th National Day Leaders of countries across the world have extended greetings to Vietnam on the occasion of the country’s 76th National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnamese expats in South Africa celebrate National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa on September 1 held a flag-raising ceremony and incense offering to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) and the August Revolution (August 19).