A view of Cat Bi Airport in the northern city of Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)



– A foreign passenger made a false bomb threat while completing check-in procedures at Cat Bi Airport in the northern city of Hai Phong on May 3.Fen Chengyu, a Chinese national, claimed that she had a bomb in her luggage. Following her statement, the security force at the airport stopped her for body search and searches of both her hand and checked baggage but no bomb or suspected explosive devices were found.The security force transferred the case to the Cat Bi Airport Authority for further investigation in accordance to regulations.-VNA