According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which hosts the event, many foreign supermarkets, distributors and retailers are making their shopping list for products from Vietnamese suppliers.

The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 will offer a good chance for foreign firms to seek suppliers across fields from foods, textiles, footwear, housewares, furniture and support industrial products, the ministry added.

Grupo Merica Foods, Walmart, Aeon are among the foreign groups which hope to have a strong connection with Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters.

Grupo Merica Foods of Thailand said it has planned to import around 110 cargo containers from Vietnam in 2023, a significant increase compared to 77 of last year.

Walmart from the US, meanwhile, highly valued Vietnam market, saying the country will become a key outsourcing hub of the firm in Southeast Asia and Asia.

As for Aeon, a retailer giant of Japan, it has announced that representatives from its systems in China, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia aim to seek producers in Vietnam that can meet Aeon’s standards to become sustainable suppliers of the Japanese retailer./.

VNA