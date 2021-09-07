Foreign sailors docked at Thanh Hoa port test positive for COVID-19
The Centre for Disease Control of the north central coastal province of Thanh Hoa said on September 7 that it has received two sailors testing positive with COVID-19 of Indonesian ship AUVIRGO, which is docked at the province’s Nghi Son Port.
Relevant forces have brought the two patients to the Thanh Hoa Lung Hospital for quarantine and treatment.
Meanwhile, other sailors were asked to self-quarantine at the vessel and report to State management agencies at the port.
On September 6, upon learning that the ship, with 21 Indonesian sailors aboard and carrying nearly 4,300 tonnes of cooking oil from Singapore, was to arrive in an area near the Nghi Son Port, disease control officials went to the vessel to conduct COVID-19 antigen testing for all the seamen. Then their samples sent to the provincial CDC for SARS-CoV-2 testing were confirmed with the real-time PCR method./.